About the Role
Join the ATISCHS Brisbane Senior Management Team, in this exciting executive level Director Corporate Services opportunity. Make an impact leading Safety and Quality, People and Culture, Marketing and Communications, Learning and Development, Information Technology, and Housing Strategy to deliver compliance and business aligned services in support of the ATSICHS Brisbane strategic plan. If you are a collaborator who loves to engage with stakeholders, and inspire teams to achieve their best, we would love to hear from you.
Role responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Duties
- Engage effectively as member of the Senior Management team and cultivate effective working relationships across the organisation and the broader community.
- Lead the development, implementation, and monitoring of the Corporate Services Operational Plan in support of the ATSICHS Brisbane Strategic Plan.
- Participate in the development and implementation of an integrated model, and collaboration across all program areas.
- Ensure effective strategic and operational management and leadership of Corporate Services functions to provide for compliance and develop business aligned services.
- Effective leadership and management of the Corporate Services Management team.
- Undertake effective leadership of change and projects through high level direction, advocacy, and support.
- Lead effective budget management across the division to the long-term benefit of ATSICHS Brisbane.
Culture
Join this supportive Senior Management Team and experience the satisfaction of contributing to community.
Benefits
- Hybrid role with some working from home, and different work sites.
- Generous salary package.
- Not for profit salary packaging.
Required
Bachelor’s Degree in business/Management, Education, Human or Health Services, Early Childhood, or related field.
Previous experience in managing a team.
Demonstrated experience in comparable not-for-profit, government, or private sector organizations.
Demonstrated experience in networking and liaising with relevant external stakeholders.
Demonstrated ability to meet targets and performance outcomes.
Ability to lead, guide and manage people including the implementation of cultural change and change management opportunities.
Ability to support and manage a continuous improvement model for achieving outcomes.
Decisive listening, influencing and persuasive skills.
Ability to utilise participative management practices and adopt a supportive, stimulating management style to achieve real and tangible quality outcomes.
Knowledge and demonstrable experience in Project Management and methodologies.
Covid 19 requirements – immunization history showing you have received two doses of a Covid 19 vaccine.
Working with Children’s Card (Blue Card) or be eligible to apply.
Disability Services (Yellow Card) or be eligible to apply.
Desirable, but not mandatory:
Post-Graduate or master’s degree in Business/Management, Education, or related field.
Demonstrated knowledge and experience of Aboriginal Community Controlled Health Services sector.
Previous experience working at the executive level.
How can you apply?
Applications can be submitted by following the links on the Recruitment page. Please note the advertising closing date is indicative only.
We reserve the right to close the advertisement before this date is reached. It is encouraged that you submit your application as soon as possible. Only successful applicants will be contacted.