Salary: $159,000.00 - $160,000.00

Job Type: Permanent - Full Time

Location: Brisbane

Job Category: Administration and Office

ATSICHS Brisbane is a not-for-profit community owned health and human services organization delivering on the unique health and wellbeing needs of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in greater Brisbane and Logan. We are the largest, most comprehensive Aboriginal Medical Health Service in Queensland, and Australia’s second oldest. We are determined to create a flourishing future and lasting legacy for our people and our community. See more at our website - http://atsichsbrisbane.org.au

Job Description

About the Role Join the ATISCHS Brisbane Senior Management Team, in this exciting executive level Director Corporate Services opportunity. Make an impact leading Safety and Quality, People and Culture, Marketing and Communications, Learning and Development, Information Technology, and Housing Strategy to deliver compliance and business aligned services in support of the ATSICHS Brisbane strategic plan. If you are a collaborator who loves to engage with stakeholders, and inspire teams to achieve their best, we would love to hear from you. Role responsibilities include but are not limited to: Duties Engage effectively as member of the Senior Management team and cultivate effective working relationships across the organisation and the broader community.

Lead the development, implementation, and monitoring of the Corporate Services Operational Plan in support of the ATSICHS Brisbane Strategic Plan.

Participate in the development and implementation of an integrated model, and collaboration across all program areas.

Ensure effective strategic and operational management and leadership of Corporate Services functions to provide for compliance and develop business aligned services.

Effective leadership and management of the Corporate Services Management team.

Undertake effective leadership of change and projects through high level direction, advocacy, and support.

Lead effective budget management across the division to the long-term benefit of ATSICHS Brisbane. Culture Join this supportive Senior Management Team and experience the satisfaction of contributing to community. Benefits Hybrid role with some working from home, and different work sites.

Generous salary package.

Not for profit salary packaging.

Desired Skills and Experience